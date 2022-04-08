Main focus of Left party is to fight BJP, says Brinda Karat, extends cooperation to anyone opposing RSS

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Friday said the main focus of the Left party is to fight the BJP and the RSS and extended cooperation to anyone who wants to oppose sangh parivar.

Speaking to reporters here, Brinda said any political party or an NGO or an intellectual or students can join them in the fight against the BJP.

''Our main focus is against the BJP and the RSS. Not just the CPI(M), the prime task of every patriot in India is to isolate and defeat this toxic force which wants to destroy the social fabric of our country,'' she said.

She said the party extends its cooperation to all those forces who want to fight ''this grave danger to India''.

''For that we have given a programme and all those who are willing to come with us on those issues, whether they belong to a political party or an NGO or an intellectual, or someone part of a social movement or students can join us,'' she said. The discussions on the Draft Political Resolution concluded in the morning session and the General Secretary will reply to the discussions in the evening. The discussion was happening for the last two days and the amendments received from the delegates.

In the evening session, the Draft Political Organisational Report will be introduced by Polit Bureau Member Prakash Karat.

When asked about the discussions on political resolution, Brinda said the Kerala model of development and administration was a recurring theme in the entire discussions.

''In the entire discussion on the draft political resolution, a recurring theme has been the model of Kerala in so many important areas/ and how we should take the experience of Kerala LDF and the LDF government's policy to the rest of the country. This is an important aspect which would strengthen the identity of the CPI(M) and the Red Flag,'' Brinda told the reporters.

The 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M) began here on April 6 and will end on April 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)