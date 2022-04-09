Left Menu

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

PTI | Austin | Updated: 09-04-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 09:19 IST
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries.

Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn't require hospitalisation.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

