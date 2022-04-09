Rajouri Day: Army’s ‘bike rally’ to cover 1,000 kms along LoC flagged off in Jammu

A bike rally to cover 1,000 kilometres along the Line of Control (LoC) was flagged off by the Army here on Saturday in connection with the ‘Rajouri Day’ celebrations, a defence spokesman said.

'Rajouri Day' is being celebrated on April 13 every year to commemorate the bravery and valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district from rebels and the Pakistan Army personnel who had infiltrated from across the border in 1948.

Organised under the Ace of Spades Division of the Army, the bike rally is part of the Rajouri Day celebrations with 22 brave riders leaving Jammu to cover challenging mountainous ridges and traversing a total distance of 1,000 kms, the spokesman said.

He said the rally will culminate at Advance Landing Ground, Rajouri, on April 13, marking the commencement of the celebrations, which are likely to be attended by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, north Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

“The 22 brave riders will ride along the LoC to express solidarity with our armed forces guarding the frontiers besides paying homage at Khori Baba Temple, Brig Usman Memorial and Veer Badeshwar Temple en route,” the spokesman said.

He said the bikers will also spread the ‘Message of Peace and Harmony’ to further promote friendship, cultural bonding and brotherhood among the people of Rajouri.

The week-long celebrations in connection with ‘Rajouri Day’ started on Friday with an ex-serviceman and ‘Veer Nari’ Sammelan and a conclave which was attended by maximum sarpanches from different villages of Rajouri and Poonch district, the spokesman said.

Members of ‘Team Gramonnati’, a trust that aims to support rural transformation through technology and entrepreneurship along with other selected partners, had first-hand interaction with the sarpanches and educated them about various innovations and techniques that can be utilised for overall development of the region, he said.

As part of the celebrations, he said, a painting competition, attended by over 140 students and teachers of 14 different schools, was held at Valley View Army Public School Rajouri on Saturday with an aim to nurture and foster creativity and promote extra-curricular activities in the region.

A mini marathon is scheduled for Sunday followed by display of a plethora of Army equipment, the spokesman said, adding the youth of the Rajouri will be given an exposure of functioning and specifications of the various equipment of various arms, including artillery guns, Small arms, surveillance equipment, helicopters.

The spokesman said a kite festival is also planned for the day as a run up to the Rajouri Day celebration on Sunday. The event will be based on the themes of “Mera Bharat Mahan”, “Jawan Aur Awam”, “Beti Padhao Beti Bachao” and “Mera Desh Meri Shan”.

An artificial limb medical camp is being organised on April 11 to help the disabled with the treatment and distribution of wheelchairs, he said, adding a total of 40 disabled individuals will be assisted in amelioration of their problems.

On Monday, a women empowerment conclave is scheduled at the headquarters of Ace of Spades Division for the aspiring women of Rajouri in order to motivate them and to make them aware about various schemes by which they can be benefitted to shape their future.

The gathering will be addressed by the local women achievers from the region, the spokesman said.

He said a light and sound show is being organised for the public at Dhanidhar fort on April 12, 14 and 15.

“This event is aimed to make local people especially the youth aware about the glorious history of the Army and to inculcate a sense of patriotism among them.” PTI TAS TAS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)