Left Menu

Homeopathy could become first choice for students seeking medical education: Sonowal

Public acceptance of homeopathy is high and it could become the first choice for students seeking medical education, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.Sonowal inaugurated a two-day scientific convention on Homoeopathy Peoples Choice for Wellness here on the World Homoeopathy Day WHD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:46 IST
Homeopathy could become first choice for students seeking medical education: Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Public acceptance of homeopathy is high and it could become the first choice for students seeking medical education, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Sonowal inaugurated a two-day scientific convention on ‘Homoeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness’ here on the World Homoeopathy Day (WHD). World Homoeopathy Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of homoeopathy, Dr Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann. The convention is being organised by three apex bodies under the Ministry of AYUSH -- Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, National Commission for Homoeopathy, and National Institute of Homoeopathy. Minister of State for AYUSH Mahendrabhai Munjpara was also present at the event. Addressing the gathering, Sonowal emphasised that a transformative shift is underway in the education, practice and drug development sectors of AYUSH. He said the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy have aligned AYUSH education according to the new education policy, and are attracting new talents to the extent that not only AYUSH is the first choice of treatment, but could also become the first choice for students seeking medical education.

The minister said homeopathy medicines are easily administered and acceptable to a large number of people.

He further said public acceptance of homeopathy is high, and people seek treatment from family physicians for generations, an official statement said.

Munjpara highlighted that homoeopathy is very effective in treating various diseases and improve individual health by safer means, at a lesser cost.

The delegates of the convention included homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, industrialists along with representatives of various homoeopathic associations. PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022