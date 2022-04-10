Forward Bloc to remove hammer & sickle from party flag

The All India Forward Bloc, has resolved to change its party flag, jettisoning the hammer and sickle symbol which was inserted in 1948, while retaining the `leaping tiger' symbol selected by its founder Subhas Bose. The decision was taken at the two-day National Council meeting, which culminated here on Saturday. The Party Flag has been a Red Flag with the leaping tiger and a hammer and sickle since the Chandanagar convention when the party had split to underline its belief in ''scientific socialism''. The party will now give more emphasis a ''Subhasism”, the ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Council meeting observed that keeping the hammer and sickle and proximity to Communist Parties has lent credence to the propaganda that Forward Bloc was more a Communist Party than a Socialist Party. It also observed this propaganda somehow blocked the path of the Forward Bloc to grow as an independent Socialist Party, a resolution passed in the meeting said. The council also noted that the size and character of the working class had also changed. A large number workers are now engaged in the service sector. With fresh developments in science ad technology, the Service Sector now has a larger share of the the GDP than Agriculture and Industry, which the hammer and sickle symbol represented. G. Devarajan, Secretary of the central committee placed the constitutional amendments and the organizational report in the meeting earlier in the day.

As many as 46 delegates from 19 states have participated in the discussion. Debabrata Biswas, former MP and General Secretary of All India Forward Bloc summed up the discussion and announced the future course of action.

The National Council of All India Forward Bloc has decided to hold the 19th Party Congress (National Conference) in the month of February 2023. Prior to the Party Congress all the lower level conferences will be organized. It was also decided to start people’s movements against price hike of LPG Cylinder, Petrol, Diesel, Medicines and other essentials commodities. The Council also decided to start a nationwide campaign to propagate the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

An Eight Member presidium consists of P.V. Kathiravan (Tamilnadu), Debabrata Biswas (West Bengal), G. Devarajan (Kerala), Naren Chatterjee (West Bengal), G.R. Shivashankar (Karnataka), Govind Roy (West Bengal), Surendra Redy (Telengana), Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra (Odisha) controlled the proceedings of the council meeting.

On the occasion of the national council of All India Forward Bloc, a Statue of Netaji was unveiled in the premises of Netaji Bhawan, the state committee office of the party Odisha state committee.

The National Council meeting also strongly opposed the Government’s move to curtail the freedom of Press. In many states including Odisha, the Governments are taking stringent measures to strangulate the Independent character of the Media, the resolution said.

