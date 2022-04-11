Left Menu

JNU clash: Pained over incident, focus must be on education, students, say Aaditya

A day after two groups of students clashed in Delhis JNU over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said he was pained over the incident.Interacting with media persons here, state Environment Minister Thackeray also said there was a need to think about which direction the country needs to be taken.There is a need to think about which direction we want to take the country in.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:12 IST
JNU clash: Pained over incident, focus must be on education, students, say Aaditya
  • Country:
  • India

A day after two groups of students clashed in Delhi's JNU over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said he was pained over the incident.

Interacting with media persons here, state Environment Minister Thackeray also said there was a need to think about which direction the country needs to be taken.

''There is a need to think about which direction we want to take the country in. It pains to see that such a clash can erupt over a row like this. Focus should be on education and students in schools and colleges,” he said.

Thackeray added that it would be better if issues like gender equality, oral hygiene and mental counselling were in focus.

Two groups of students clashed at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the incident.

The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other for the violence.

The Left outfits claimed 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said 10-12 of its activists were hurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022