Rajasthan native wins first prize in human rights quiz: NHRC

Karan Singh Nathawat from Rajasthan has won the first prize in an online quiz contest on the theme of human rights hosted by the NHRC, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:56 IST
Karan Singh Nathawat from Rajasthan has won the first prize in an online quiz contest on the theme of human rights hosted by the NHRC, officials said on Tuesday.

Indian citizens, aged 14 years and above, could participate in the quiz for which there was no entry fee. ''The first prize of Rs 15,000 has been won by Karan Singh Nathawat from Rajasthan, who took 15 seconds to answer all five questions correctly. ''The second prize of Rs 10,000 has gone to Dev Chawla from Delhi; and the third prize winner is Purav Keshabji Shah from Maharashtra who gets a cash prize of Rs 5000,'' the NHRC said in a statement.

The quiz had started on February 15.

Participants could join the competition via MyGov portal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said.

The quiz on human rights and National Human Rights Commission saw a ''very enthusiastic participation from across the country'', it said.

The Media and Communication Wing of the Commission had collaborated with the MyGov team to organise the quiz. The objective was to spread awareness about the importance of promotion and protection of human rights and the activities of the NHRC, officials said.

The participants were required to answer maximum five questions in five minutes and the winners were decided from among those who answered maximum correct answers in the shortest time, it said.

A total of 21,329 people from different age groups participated from 28 states and seven Union Territories, barring Lakshadweep, in the online quiz, which emerged as one of the most successful and highly participated quiz on the MyGov platform in the recent past, the statement said.

Maximum participation was from those in the 18-24 age group, of which 52.9 per cent were males and 47.1 per cent females. The youngest participant was a 14-year-old and the senior most was a 68-year-old person, it said.

The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights (PHR) Act, 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

