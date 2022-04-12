Jamia Millia releases admission prospectus; online forms from April 14
The Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday released its admission prospectus and said online admission forms will be available from April 14.
The last date for submission of applications is May 12. The university had earlier announced that admission to eight under-graduate courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) but the prospectus said 10 courses would be covered under the CUET.
These courses are BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology and BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.
Entrance tests to courses not covered under the CUET will be conducted by the institution from June 2.
