PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:34 IST
10 more children test COVID-19 positive in Noida, active cases 90
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten more children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said 33 more people have tested positive for the infection in the district since Tuesday morning, including the 10 children.

The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 90, the department said in a statement.

''Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, neither were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools. ''The schools have not reported the cases.Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory,'' Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel.

He had said on Monday that a private school in Noida had informed the health department that 10 of its students and three teachers have tested positive for the infection.

That school has moved to online mode of teaching till next week, the official had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

