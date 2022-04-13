10 more children test COVID-19 positive in Noida, active cases 90
Ten more children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said 33 more people have tested positive for the infection in the district since Tuesday morning, including the 10 children.The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 90, the department said in a statement.Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children.
- Country:
- India
Ten more children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said 33 more people have tested positive for the infection in the district since Tuesday morning, including the 10 children.
The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 90, the department said in a statement.
''Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, neither were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools. ''The schools have not reported the cases.Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory,'' Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel.
He had said on Monday that a private school in Noida had informed the health department that 10 of its students and three teachers have tested positive for the infection.
That school has moved to online mode of teaching till next week, the official had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Gautam
- Delhi
- Gautam Buddh Nagar health department
- Buddh Nagar
- Kumar Sharma
- Noida
ALSO READ
Delhi: Odisha CM to raise state-related issues in meet with Centre today
IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni praises Gautam Gambhir for backing him throughout
Delhi: 2 members of international drug cartel held, 10 kg heroin recovered
Delhi Police opposes wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail, says witnesses terrified of him
Jain inaugurates 100-bed portable integrated care centre in Delhi