Neighbour rapes minor girl in Faridabad; FIR registered

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she was alone at her home in Pali Crusher Zone here, police said on Wednesday. We are conducting raids to nab the accused, he said.R According to the complaint, the accused forcefully entered the minors house on Monday and raped her.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:58 IST
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbor when she was alone at her home in Pali Crusher Zone here, police said on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against the accused, Rikesh (22), under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Dabua Police Station following a complaint by the victim's father, said SHO, Dabua, Bhagwan said. ''We are conducting raids to nab the accused," he said.

\R According to the complaint, the accused forcefully entered the minor's house on Monday and raped her. He also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. The minor was taken for medical examination where doctors confirmed rape, police added.

