Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes National Leadership Amid Monument Controversy

In a sharp critique directed at the central government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted perceived shortcomings, noting that the nation, aimed to be a 'vishwaguru' or global leader, appears merely as 'vishwachela' or global disciple. Speaking at Meerut's Sakauti village, Mann criticized the nation's susceptibility to external pressures.

Mann underscored the ongoing struggle with basic issues like covering open sewers and providing electricity to farmers at convenient times. He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning issues like terrorism and inflation in speeches without effecting ground-level changes.

The event, meant to unveil Maharaja Surajmal's statue, became contentious over the removal of 'Jat' from the foundation wall, prompting a community protest. The administration has 15 days to address the issue, failing which a panchayat will decide further steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)