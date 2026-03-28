Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Tensions
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reassured residents not to panic-buy fuel, asserting sufficient stock availability. Mann also highlighted the state's preparation for the upcoming wheat harvest and urged efficient supply and usage management. Collaboration with the Centre is ongoing to optimize resources amid West Asian tensions.
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- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged residents to avoid panic buying of fuel, affirming that the state maintains adequate supplies. He stressed the dangers of hoarding fuel and assured that replenishment systems are in place.
In discussions with the central government, Mann emphasized the need for a steady fuel and fertiliser supply as Punjab prepares for a significant wheat harvest. With West Asia's tensions potentially affecting resources, he insisted on diplomatic measures to ensure no shortages occur.
Meanwhile, the state government has been proactive in preventing disruptions, including measures against black marketing. A helpline has been introduced to address concerns, ensuring both industry and agriculture remain uninterrupted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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