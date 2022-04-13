UP: 2 constables suspended for creating ruckus, abusing people

Two constables were suspended after they allegedly created a ruckus at an examination centre here after consuming alcohol, police said on Wednesday. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Budaun, OP Singh said constables Arun Kumar and Siddharth Kumar, posted at UP Board examination centre at the Nehru Inter College created a ruckus and also abused people. Singh said the police team that reached the spot somehow controlled the constables and took them to the Community Health Centre at Sahaswan where it was confirmed that both had consumed alcohol.

He said both the constables have been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered which will be conducted by the Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddharth Verma.

