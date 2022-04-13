TISS to offer fellowship programme for transgenders

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in partnership with liquor firm Pernod Ricard India and the Collective Good Foundation will launch a fellowship programme for the transgender community. Pernod Ricard India announced a partnership with TISS and the Collective Good Foundation to launch the country's first academic-corporate fellowship programme for the transgender community.

This programme will enable transpersons from underserved communities to craft their career paths in the corporate world, the partners said in a note.

This fellowship will provide adequate training and exposure to transform these deprived community to take on managerial and higher up positions in the corporate ladder. Transpersons in the 18-25 age group can apply for the programme. The first batch of 20 fellows is expected to start in July and the applications for the one-year fellowship are open till April 30.

Satyajit Majumdar, dean at the school of management and labour studies at TISS, said that the institute has a strong history of enabling the marginalised. ''We are happy to partner with Pernod Ricard India Foundation for the cause of transgender inclusion in the workforce and are committed to enabling them to reimagine their futures through people-centered innovation.'' Each fellow will be offered a stipend of Rs 2,40,000 along with Rs 96,000 for travel and stay during the year. Upon successful graduation, the fellows will be awarded with the completion certificates from the TISS.

