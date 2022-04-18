Left Menu

HC stays univ. order demanding affiliation fee

Hence, it should be quashed in the interest of the educational institutions as well as the students. Moreover, it would affect the fundamental right of the petitioners to establish and run educational institutions under Article 301 of the Constitution, they added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:45 IST
HC stays univ. order demanding affiliation fee
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday stayed the operation of the notices of the University of Madras, which demanded payment of continuation of affiliation fee in respect of the courses offered by the autonomous colleges in Chennai.

Justice Anita Sumanth granted the injunction while admitting a batch of writ petitions from Loyola College, Madras Christian College, Women's Christian College, New College and Stella Maris College, challenging the notices issued in March this year.

Petitioners contended that the University has arbitrarily fixed the fee without considering any of the parameters to be followed in such cases. It suffered from non-application of mind. If the University collected the bulk and hefty fee, it would result in heavy revenue loss and financial deficit and would cripple the functioning of the colleges. Hence, it should be quashed in the interest of the educational institutions as well as the students. Moreover, it would affect the fundamental right of the petitioners to establish and run educational institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022