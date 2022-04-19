Left Menu

Blasts near Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians, hurt 17

Several of the wounded were in serious condition and some had been treated and released.The explosions occurred inside the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and near the Mumtaz Education Center several kilometers miles away, both in the predominately Shiite Muslim neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:55 IST
Blasts near Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians, hurt 17
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, including students, and injured 17 Tuesday in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital city, police said.

The blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, were being investigated and more casualties were feared, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran and the city's Emergency Hospital. Several of the wounded were in serious condition and some had been treated and released.

The explosions occurred inside the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and near the Mumtaz Education Center several kilometers (miles) away, both in the predominately Shiite Muslim neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. There were no immediate reports of casualties at the Mumtaz Center.

Guards in the narrow street leading to the two-story high school said they saw 10 casualties. Inside the school, an Associated Press video journalist saw walls splattered with blood, burned notebooks and children's shoes.

The AP spoke to several private guards in the area but they refused to give their names, fearing repercussions from the Taliban security force cordoning off the area.

It appeared a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the sprawling compound, which can house up to 1,000 students, witnesses said. It wasn't immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosion.

The school is teaching students only until the sixth grade after Afghanistan's hardline Taliban rulers went back on a promise to allow all girls to attend school.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility. The area has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan's deadly Islamic State affiliate, which reviles Shiite Muslims as heretics.

Save the Children in Afghanistan issued a statement ''strongly condemning " the attack and saying "no school should be deliberately targeted, and no child should fear physical harm at or on the way to school. '' The Islamic State affiliate known as IS in Khorasan Province, or IS-K, has previously targeted schools particularly in the Shiite dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood. In May last year, months before the Taliban took power in Kabul more than 60 children, mostly girls, were killed when two bombs were detonated outside their school, also in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

IS has presented the biggest security challenge to the country's Taliban rulers, who swept into Kabul last August as the United States ended its 20-year war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022