Goa: Restructuring of town and country planning dept required for efficiency, says minister

Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials and said restructuring of the department was required to improve efficiency.

He said officials serving in the department for more than three years will be transferred.

In the review meeting, he stressed on clearing of files on priority basis and making the department's administration people-friendly.

''Spent the morning with the Town Planning officials and chief town planners where I gave them clear directions for implementation of the decisions taken by the Board yesterday, regardless of when the amendment its executed,'' he tweeted after the meeting.

He said town planners and officials will be sent on frequent training programmes to be in sync with evolving national-international trends of developmental planning, adding that ''restructuring in the department is required to improve efficiency among officials''.

