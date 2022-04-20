Left Menu

Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar appointed Delhi chief secretary

He was holding the post of chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh before the transfer.Consequent upon voluntary retirement of Vijay Dev, IAS AGMUT1987 , Naresh Kumar IAS AGMUT1987 is hereby appointed as chief secretary of GNCTD with effect from April 21, 2022 or with effect from date of joining, whichever is later, stated the order.Kumar had earlier held the posts of chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC and managing director of the Delhi Transport CorporationDTC in his previous stint in Delhi.

Senior IAS officer Naresh Kumar has been appointed as the chief secretary of Delhi, a home ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

Kumar, a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi. He was holding the post of chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh before the transfer.

''Consequent upon voluntary retirement of Vijay Dev, IAS (AGMUT:1987) , Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT:1987) is hereby appointed as chief secretary of GNCTD with effect from April 21, 2022 or with effect from date of joining, whichever is later,'' stated the order.

Kumar had earlier held the posts of chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) in his previous stint in Delhi. Dev who took voluntary retirement from the post of Delhi chief secretary will take charge as the State Election Commissioner of Delhi on April 21.

The Home ministry order also said that Puduchery Chief Secretary Ashwini Kumar(Arunchal Goa Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT): 1992) has been transferred to Delhi. It further said that current NDMC chairman Dharmendra (AGMUT 1989) will be new Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh. With the unification of the city's three municipal corporations to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), an important post of special officer has been created that needs to be filled up by an experienced officer to run the affairs of the civic body.

Sources said names of two senior IAS officers -- PK Gupta (IAS 1989) who is currently serving as additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department of the Delhi government and Punit Goyal (IAS 1991) -- are doing the rounds for the post along with that of Ashwini Kumar.

