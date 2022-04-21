Chaubey, Yadav elected to PTI Federation as president, general secy

Bhuwan Chaubey and MS Yadav have been elected as president and general secretary respectively of the All India Federation of PTI Employees Unions, an organization of journalists and non-journalists of the Press Trust of India.

The elections took place at the two-day annual general body meeting of the Federation held here beginning April 20.

The meeting was inaugurated by PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi and Chairperson of the Social Welfare Board of Rajasthan Archana Sharma on Wednesday.

Mohammad Salimuddin was elected as vice president, OJ Rama, and Syed Latifuddin as assistant general secretaries while Gopal Jain was elected as treasurer.

Seventeen members were also elected to the executive body of the Federation.

