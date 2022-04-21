MP: Amit Shah to inaugurate police science congress in Bhopal on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) being organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) here on Friday.

The two-day event will be held at the Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) in Bhopal, said Anupama Nilekar Chandra, the director of Research and Correctional Administration, BPR&D.

"The main objective of this prestigious national event is to provide a common platform to various police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on selected themes of topical interest to the Indian police," she said.

For the first time, the AIPSC will be attended by police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and stakeholders along with the officers of the department of correctional administration, Chandra said.

Deliberation will be held on the papers themed policing in pandemic times – need for a protocol; police investigation – skill of investigator and aid of technology forensic; law and order processes – human skill and aid of technology; human resource management and wellness – leadership mentoring and mental health stress management; Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) related; and prison processes and good practices, she said.

About 100 participants, 20 speakers from states, union territories, CAPFs, Central Police Organisations (CPOs), prisons and correctional administration as well as forensic science laboratories and various universities are expected to attend the conference, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will chair the valedictory session of the AIPSC on Saturday, she said.

