Left Menu

It may be a stray incident: CM on two students skipping exam for not allowing hijab-wearing

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed as stray incident two students not appearing for the second PUC class 12 exam after being denied permission to enter the examination hall as they were wearing hijabs.Im not aware of it, it may be a stray incident. They insisted that they be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities, citing the High Court order, denied them entry.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:01 IST
It may be a stray incident: CM on two students skipping exam for not allowing hijab-wearing
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed as stray incident two students not appearing for the second PUC (class 12) exam after being denied permission to enter the examination hall as they were wearing hijabs.

''I'm not aware of it, it may be a stray incident. Our Education Minister will look into it,'' the Chief Minister, who was in Kalaburagi district to attend BJP meetings, told reporters when asked about the girls not writing the exam after not being allowed to do so as they had the hijabs on.

Asked if the two students would be given another chance to write the exam, he said, ''Whatever the Education Minister will say on this will be our (govt) stand.'' The two girls arrived at the exam centre by wearing hijab. They insisted that they be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities, citing the High Court order, denied them entry. Later, the girls returned home.

As there is a ban on hijab or any cloth linked to religious identity, the authorities made arrangements at exam centres for the Muslim girls to remove their headscarves before entering the halls.

The girls who turned up at the examination wearing hijabs said they would remove them in the separate enclosure and wear them again after the exam is over.

The second-year pre-university examinations started in the State today amid tight security and in the shadow of the hijab row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022