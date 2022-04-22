Left Menu

UGC, AICTE warn Indian students against enrolling themselves in Pak educational institutes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:30 IST
The UGC and the AICTE urged Indian students on Friday not to enrol themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan, failing which they will not be eligible to find a job or pursue higher education in the country.

The joint advisory issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday comes within a month of the higher education regulator warning Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China, saying it does not recognise ''degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval''.

''All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan,'' the advisory read.

''However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs,'' it added.

There was no immediate response from officials on the reason behind issuing the advisory.

The UGC had issued an advisory in 2019 against studying in institutes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

