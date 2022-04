Lviv announces curfew starting Easter night

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy has announced a curfew starting on Orthodox Easter night.

Citing "new intelligence", Kozytskyy said the curfew would run from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, and then every day between those hours until further notice.

"Unfortunately, the enemy doesn't have such a concept as a major religious holiday," Kozytskyy wrote. "They are so beastly that they don't understand what Easter is." Kozytskyy said the church leadership is in support of the decision and that all churches in the region will be postponing their Easter night services until the morning hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)