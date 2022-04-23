Left Menu

JNU to institute Ambedkar chair

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon have a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre and chair that will carry out research on bridging the "socio-political and economic inequalities".

The centre and the academic chair were agreed to be established at the varsity through an agreement between JNU and the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) of the Ministry of Social Justice.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday signed the agreement with DAIC director Dr Vikas Trivedi at Banaras Hindu University.

''JNU will now have a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Center & Chair... The main focus of the centre will be on research aimed at reducing socio-political & economic inequalities,'' the university said in a Facebook post.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Dr Virender Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and A Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

