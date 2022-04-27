Indian delegation on US visit to explore educational partnerships

An Indian delegation led by former union minister Suresh Prabhu is on a visit to the US to explore the possibilities of educational partnerships between the two countries.

The visit is taking place weeks after India and the US held the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue here and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the field of education and skill development through joint collaborations and promote student and scholar mobility to build people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

The delegation led by Prabhu, who is also the Chancellor of Haryana-based Rishihood University, visited several US cities, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, during which it held meetings with business leaders, academicians, and students to raise awareness about India's rise and the role in education sector to prepare the next generation.

The delegation is launching educational partnerships with US universities for semester exchange, faculty exchange, research projects, double degrees and more, the Rishihood University said in a recent press release.

During his various interactions with officials of universities and community leaders, Prabhu said after coming to the US, many individuals have succeeded because of the opportunity the country provides.

“We have to provide and amplify similar opportunities in India and that requires systemic improvements. Education is a method to have such systemic improvements,” he said.

During the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue held earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the intent to establish a new India-US Education and Skills Development Working Group, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

The ministers also appreciated the contribution of the Fulbright-Nehru programme in furthering the exchange of outstanding academics and professionals between both countries and the special role that the four million strong Indian-American diaspora play in deepening India-US relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)