Bomb Threat Sparks Statewide Searches in Rajasthan

Authorities in Rajasthan conducted extensive searches at passport offices and other locations after receiving a bomb threat email, sparking evacuations and inspections. Despite thorough checks, no suspicious objects were found. Previous similar threats had targeted courts and schools, all of which were later deemed hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota/Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:45 IST
Authorities in Rajasthan launched an extensive search operation on Tuesday following a bomb threat email sent to the Regional Passport Office in Jaipur. The alert prompted the evacuation of passport seva kendras and post offices, triggering statewide inspections.

Senior police officials reported that the regional office and other essential locations were immediately cleared, while security teams undertook comprehensive sweeps of the premises. Despite the alarming threat, no suspicious items were discovered during the search operations, they confirmed.

The threat extended to districts including Kota, Jhalawar, and several other cities, prompting immediate action from local police and bomb disposal units. In recent weeks, similar email threats have been sent to various high-profile locations, including courts and schools across Rajasthan, which were ultimately identified as hoaxes, authorities said.

