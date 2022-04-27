Left Menu

Khargone violence: Curfew relaxed for nine hours; 177 held so far

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Police has so far arrested 177 people in connection with the violence which erupted in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh during Ram Navami celebrations earlier this month, an official said on Wednesday.

Curfew in the city was relaxed for nine hours, from 8 am to 5 pm, he said, adding that on Thursday too curfew will be relaxed during the same period. Night curfew will continue in view of upcoming religious festivals when the situation could be sensitive, said IPS officer Ankit Jaiswal who has been temporarily posted to the district.

So far, 74 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the communal violence of April 10, and 177 people arrested, Jaiswal said, adding that search for the absconding accused is going on.

Petrol pumps in the city will continue to remain closed, he said.

''Petrol was used during the violence, so the pumps will continue to remain shut,'' he said.

