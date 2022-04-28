Left Menu

NEW DELHI, April 28, 2022 PRNewswire -- Harappa, Indias leading online learning institute, conducted a behavioral experiment to explain why appraisals become a source of conflict, disagreement and disillusionment.The experiment was conducted as part of Harappa Underground Behavior experiments at the workplace.

Harappa conducts another behavior experiment, this time around appraisals, with their campaign RETHINK TARGETS, #RETHINKAPPRAISALS
NEW DELHI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harappa, India's leading online learning institute, conducted a behavioral experiment to explain why appraisals become a source of conflict, disagreement and disillusionment.

The experiment was conducted as part of Harappa Underground: Behavior experiments at the workplace. To view details about the experiment, visit https://harappa.education/rethinkappraisals/ Targets set by managers are key parameters to evaluate their teams, but they often lead to heartburn and heartbreak. However, 51% of employees feel that annual reviews are inaccurate and 70% of employees feel their boss's expectations are unrealistic (Source: Globoforce). 40% of managers agree that targets are unrealistic and 43% believe that annual reviews are not the accurate measure of an employee's performance (Source: Harappa Insights).

''The world of work has undergone one revolution after another. While so much has evolved, all of us still struggle with creating, and running, best-fit performance appraisal systems and processes that blend performance and potential, effort and outcome and individual evaluation and manager feedback. Disagreements and conflicts arise, year after year, on targets and expectations, and the way they get interpreted by each of us, our managers and the company. Our experiment confirms that it's time to Rethink Targets, #RethinkAppraisals,'' said Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa.

ABOUT HARAPPA Harappa is a learner-centered institution of the future whose unique curriculum addresses the massive talent needs and employability challenges India faces. Their learning experiences drive transformative career and organizational success using Thrive Skills, an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills. The organization currently boasts 4,00,000+ learners and 150+ enterprise clients. Visit https://harappa.education/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806804/Harappa_Underground.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

