Bill to make TN CM Chancellor of Siddha varsity passed

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to establish a Siddha Medical University in the state, of which Chief Minister M K Stalin will be Chancellor.In his capacity as Chancellor of the varsity, the Chief Minister will appoint the Vice Chancellor from a list of three names shortlisted by the search committee.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 21:36 IST
In his capacity as Chancellor of the varsity, the Chief Minister will appoint the Vice Chancellor from a list of three names shortlisted by the search committee. Health and Family Welfare Minister will be the Pro-Chancellor, as per the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Act, 2022.

The Varsity will offer courses in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), as per the Bill tabled in the Assembly by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. The move comes close on the heels of the Assembly adopting two legislations to empower the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities in the state, replacing the Governor and conferring powers to appoint the Vice Chancellors.

