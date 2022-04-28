Google signs MoU with Telangana govt to support youth, women entrepreneurs with digital skills

Tech giant Google on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to bring benefits of digital economy to the youth and women entrepreneurs in the state, and kicked off the ground-up development of its three million square foot building in the city.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.

''A 3.3 million sq ft energy efficient campus built with sustainability will stand as a landmark for Hyderabad for decades to come.. Thanks to Google for their continued support,'' Rama Rao tweeted. According to a Google release, Rama Rao unveiled the building design at the ceremony held onsite.

The three million square foot building prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency throughout its design, it said.

Under the new initiative, Google will collaborate with the government through its various arms to extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Telangana's youth, support women entrepreneurs through digital, business and financial skills training, and strengthen the government's school modernisation efforts with digital teaching and learning tools and solutions, it added.

As part of the joint effort, the US-based company will also support the state government's efforts to improve public transportation and use of digital technologies in agriculture.

Speaking after the signing of MoU, Rama Rao said Telangana and Google have enjoyed a long and a very fruitful relationship with each other.

''You always had one of your largest presences in the world. You have continued to support us, our growth, the technology and IT sector. Google being Google, the leader, I think that has really helped the image of the city and the image of my state Telangana as well,'' he said.

''Today, I am very pleased to share that Google is deepening its Hyderabad connection and its roots in Hyderabad through new 7.3 acre campus in Gachibowli. We have just unveiled the design for the new building. We have done the ceremonial concrete pouring as well,'' he said.

Through the new MoU, making a step-change in communities such as youth, women, and students and in citizen services is being focused upon.

Country Head and Vice President of Google India, Sanjay Gupta said Hyderabad has been home to one of the company's largest employee bases since it started operations in India.

On the collaboration with the state government, he said, ''Over the years, we have partnered with the Telangana government to bring the benefits of Google's technologies and programs to serve the needs of people in the state.'' ''Today, we are pleased to strengthen our association to support and accelerate the efforts of the Telangana government to help youth learn the right skills for employment, support women entrepreneurs with digital skills, and modernize schools for children,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)