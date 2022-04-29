Left Menu

2 injured after roof of rented room partially collapses in Delhi, owner arrested

Two persons, including a Delhi University student, were injured when the roof of a rented accommodation in Delhis Vijay Nagar collapsed partially, a police official said on Thursday.An FIR was registered against Rajendra Chadda, the owner of the house, and he has been arrested, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:41 IST
2 injured after roof of rented room partially collapses in Delhi, owner arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a Delhi University student, were injured when the roof of a rented accommodation in Delhi's Vijay Nagar collapsed partially, a police official said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against Rajendra Chadda, the owner of the house, and he has been arrested, the official said. The room in the two-storey building was rented by Indraprastha College For Women's (IPCW) student Sukanya (22). Her sister and a friend were visiting her when the incident occurred on the night of April 25. Sukanya's sister, a film student, has suffered a fracture in her leg and was also required stitches. Sukanya herself has suffered minor injuries on her back. ''We were sitting in the room when the roof collapsed. The house was already in dilapidated condition,'' Sukanaya, who is from Assam, said. She said that following the incident has been staying with her friends as the house owner refused to help ''They sympathised but did not offer any help. I went to stay with my friends last night but they too have exams, so I left the place and don't know where to go,'' she said.

Sukanaya filed a complaint at Model Town police station against the house owner on April 27. ''Based on the complaint, we registered an FIR and the owner has been arrested,'' a senior police officer said. The Students Federation of India has condemned the ''inhumane behaviour of the landlord'' while alleging that several flats in and around Vijay Nagar are dilapidated with ''despicable living conditions''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022