Jill Biden displays artwork by military kids in new exhibit

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The public tour route in the White House featured a new addition in April.

With April designated as the Month of the Military Child, Jill Biden added a temporary display of more than 20 pieces of artwork by military-connected children from across the United States and around the world.

The exhibit includes painted face masks, framed coloured drawings and works of poetry. All will be on display in the White House East Wing through the end of the month.

The first lady, the daughter and mother of military service members, is an advocate for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors through a White House initiative called Joining Forces.

She commemorated the Month of the Military Child by writing essays for various publications and touring a Defence Department school at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

More than four million children have parents serving in the active-duty military, or in the National Guard or Reserves, according to the White House.

The Military Child Education Coalition and Kids Rank, non-profit organisations that work to support the social and emotional well-being of children of service members and veterans, provided the artwork to the White House.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating April as the Month of the Military Child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

