India's first association of robotic surgeons formed

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:13 IST
Assam Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and members from all over India and abroad were present at the meeting, a release said. Image Credit: Flickr
The Association of the Robotic and Innovative Surgeons (ARIS), the country's first such association, was formally launched here on Saturday with Dr. Subhash Khanna unanimously elected as its founding president.

Assam Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and members from all over India and abroad were present at the meeting, a release said.

ARIS is not only India's first robotic surgeons' association, it is also probably the first-ever international healthcare professional association to be headquartered in Guwahati, the release added.

The Association will promote academic and scientific activities in the field of robotics, surgical skills, and new and innovative methods and protocols.

Patowary congratulated the founding members on the occasion and said, "We acknowledge the efforts and thank the founding members to have considered launching it in Guwahati.

''There are many initiatives taken by the Assam Government to improve healthcare infrastructure and we are confident that Guwahati will be in the top 10 healthcare tourism destinations in the country.'' Prof. TG Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati, and Prof. Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, vice-chancellor of Cotton University, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Khanna said "India has some of the world's best surgeons and healthcare professionals and it is time for the world to acknowledge the commendable surgeries, treatments, procedures, and volume of work happening here in India.'' Addressing a press conference later, Dr. Khanna said there are only around 100 surgical robots in the country whereas Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Malaysia do not have any.

The doctors of these countries can also enrol as members of this society, he added.

Talking to reporters, ARIS secretary Dr. Vivek Bindal, appreciated the help from the Assam government towards the newly formed organisation.

