Medical students in Hazaribag hold protest seeking respite from power, water woes

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 01-05-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:11 IST
Amid scorching heat, around 250 students of Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) staged a dharna outside the principal’s office on Saturday, seeking respite from power cuts and water crisis.

With empty buckets and tubs in hand, the students, mostly residents of HMCH hostel , complained that shortage of power and water was affecting their studies.

Dr S K Singh, the principal of HMCH, said the demand was “100 per cent genuine” and that he had sought Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay's intervention for resolving the crisis.

The principal also said that the DC, after getting to know about the matter, had directed Executive Engineer Manoj Kumar to take necessary action.

Singh feared that students might fall ill under such circumstances.

''We are getting power supply for eight to 10 hours a day. A team of 30 teaching doctors are also reeling under the same problem,'' he stated Maximum temperature in Hazaribag had been hovering between 41 and 42 degree Celsius over the past few days.

Several states in the country, including Jharkhand, are suffering from power cuts, with peak demand having risen in the sweltering heat.

