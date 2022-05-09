Left Menu

Cyclone Asani: Mamata reschedules programme in 2 districts

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:49 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI
In view of cyclone 'Asani', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her three-day program in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts by a week, a senior official said on Monday.

The tour of the chief minister to the two districts, which was earlier scheduled from May 10 to 12, has been deferred by a week and has been rescheduled to May 17-19, he said.

"The districts need to prepare to combat the cyclone, hence the deferment,'' a statement issued by the Bengal government said.

The chief minister will be holding an administrative meeting at Medinipore College ground on May 17 and a party meeting at the same venue on the following day before leaving for Jhargram, the official said.

''In Jhargram, she will hold an administrative meeting at around 5 pm. She will also be holding a party meeting there on May 19 before returning to Kolkata,'' he said.

At the meetings, Banerjee will look into the status of different state-run social schemes operational in both the districts, he added.

