37% seats in first phase of Jharkhand panchayat polls decided uncontested

Over 37 per cent of the 16,757 seats were decided uncontested in the first phase of panchayat polls in Jharkhand, election officials said on Thursday.

In 6,231 seats, which is 37.18 per cent of 16,757, there was only one candidate each after the deadline for withdrawal and rejection of nomination papers, they said.

In the first phase, a total of 39,112 candidates had filed nominations for 16,757 posts -- 14,079 panchayat members, 1,127 mukhiyas, 1,405 panchayat samiti members and 146 zilla parishad members.

After withdrawal and rejection of nominations, there were 36,452 candidates in the fray in 72 blocks across 21 districts.

The counting of votes for the first phase elections will be held on May 17. Among the seats decided uncontested are 6,085 panchayat member posts, four mukhiya posts, 140 panchayat samiti member posts and two zilla parishad member posts, officials said.

''If there is a single candidate after name withdrawal and rejection of nomination, the candidate is declared winner unopposed. So, a total of 6,231 candidates have been declared winners unopposed in the first phase,'' State Election Commission secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad told PTI.

Now, 30,221 candidates will fight the polls for 9,819 posts on May 14, officials said.

The elections are being held in four phases, which will end on May 27.