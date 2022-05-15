Founders of PayTm, Koo address BJP's youth wing training session

Founder of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Koo founder Aprameya Radhakrishna along with Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee on Sunday addressed the BJP's youth wing's training camp which was also attended by its president Tejaswi Surya.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also attended the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM's) training camp in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala that was held for three days from May 13.

The first session on the last day of the training camp began with a lecture by Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee on 'Tools of legal activism'.

''Law is like a shield and sword as well. It is up to us how we are using it,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement released by the BJYM.

The second session was addressed by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Koo app founder Aprameya Radhakrishna. Both of them shared their views on startups, entrepreneurship, technology and government.

''It is because of the change in government policies post-2014 that India is becoming a breeding ground of several Unicorn companies and that too in a very limited time,'' Sharma said.

Retired Army Captain R Raghuram delivered a lecture on 'Leadership lessons from the Armed forces'. In the concluding session, Chugh, who is also the BJYM in-charge, spokes to the workers of the outfit about views on the role of the BJP youth wing.

Terming the camp a 'Gurukul', Surya said the workers learned the skills to fight against all odds and work for nation-building.

''Here at this training session, we are emphasising on holistic growth of our workers -- intellectual, social, organisational, physical and spiritual which would definitely help them in their public and personal life,'' Surya said.

