EU has adopted new sanctions against Sudanese armed forces and RSF members, EU foreign chief says
European Union ministers have adopted new sanctions against the members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese armed forces, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.
"These measures alone will not end the war, but they will raise the cost for those responsible," Kallas said.
