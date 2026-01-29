Left Menu

EU has adopted new sanctions against Sudanese armed forces and RSF members, EU foreign chief says

29-01-2026
European ‌Union ministers have adopted new ⁠sanctions against the members of Sudan's ​Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and ‍the Sudanese armed forces, EU ⁠foreign policy ‌chief ⁠Kaja Kallas said ‍on Thursday.

"These measures ​alone will not ⁠end the war, ⁠but they will raise the cost ⁠for those responsible," ⁠Kallas ‌said.

