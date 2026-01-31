Left Menu

Armed robbers open fire at businessman in Hyderabad, flee with Rs six lakh

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 10:52 IST
Armed robbers open fire at businessman in Hyderabad, flee with Rs six lakh
Two armed robbers fired at a businessman on Saturday morning, injuring him in the leg, and fled away with about Rs six lakh kept in a bag, police here said. The victim, a cloth merchant, went to an ATM to deposit money at Kothi when the robbers fired at him with a 'tapancha' (pistol), police said. The victim fell on the ground and the offenders snatched his bag containing cash and left the place on his bike. The victim was admitted to a hospital and his condition is out of danger. He was injured in one round of firing and another round may have been fired in the incident, police said. CCTV footage of the locality was being verified and special teams have been formed to crack the case, police added.

