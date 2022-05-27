S-VYASA Launches Nationwide 'Disease-Free India' Initiative

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • The program - ‘Rog Mukt Bharat’ aims to provide holistic wellness solutions to every Indian • Governor of Karnataka Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot launched the initiative Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA), an internationally recognized university and research institution renowned for its traditional treatments and science-backed yoga practices, has taken up the mantle to help Indians combat chronic diseases through an initiative called Disease-Free India - Rog Mukt Bharat. The mission kickstarts with a digital program ‘Swastha Shakti Program’ to guide Indians through the right approach to yoga, enabling them to accelerate their healing and recovery. It will host well-being activities, holistic offerings, and masterclasses as part of this initiative and will run for 90 days. The ‘Disease-Free India’ initiative was launched by Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot - Governor of Karnataka at the 24th edition of the INCOFYRA conference. As part of the larger initiative, the general public will access free health check-ups and digital consultations for yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and meditation, among other holistic fitness solutions hosted and managed by S-VYASA experts. The aim will be to address the root causes and cures of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, PCOD and ADHD, among others, through yoga, proper nutrition, and mindfulness, enabling people to lead a disease-free and healthier life. To build awareness and spread the message across the country of the initiative, a digital marketing campaign will be initiated for paid and organic promotion. This will be further supported by advertising across media platforms and various digital and on-ground initiatives. Multiple key opinion leaders from the healthcare industry, corporates, sports, entertainment, spirituality, and others will participate in the initiative through various events and activities during the program. Talking about the initiative, Dr. H R Nagendra, Chancellor, S-VYASA, Bangalore, India said, “Yoga has been one of the biggest contributors to global health and holistic healing. Yoga can help deal with ailments and promote positive health and hence, it is in keeping with this direction that we are launching the ‘Disease-Free India’ initiative. We hope that people will come forward to avail and benefit from these offerings and in turn live healthier and happier lives.” The announcement made at INCOFYRA is a 4-day event, hosting scientists, clinicians, and the medical fraternity who will address the linkage between immunity and integrative medicine. The program will see participation from international speakers and doctors including Dr. Chenchen Wang, Director, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA, Dr. Lorenzo G Cohen, The University of Texas, Dr. Deanna Minich, University of Western States, Portland, Dr. Darshan Mehta, Medical Director, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, USA, Dr. Sanjay Raghav, Monash University, Australia and others. S-VYASA is deemed to be a university and one of the oldest and most respected yoga research institutions, translating the vision and teachings of Swami Vivekananda into action through academic higher education programs. S-VYASA is a science-based pioneer of yoga research and has contributed immensely to the understanding and unraveling of multiple health benefits of yoga. For more information on INCOFYRA visit - www.incofyra.com/program_schedule.php For a live feed of INCOFYRA visit - Aayu. live - www.incofyra.com/program_schedule.php About SVYASA S-VYASA, Swami Vivekananda Yoga AnusandhanaSamsthana, is a unique Yoga University translating the vision and teachings of Swami Vivekananda to action through academic higher education programs. S-VYASA is also one of the pioneers of Yoga research and has contributed immensely to the understanding and unraveling of the multiple health benefits of this subtle science. S-VYASA has five major academic divisions: Yoga - Spirituality, Yoga & Life Sciences, Yoga & Physical Sciences, Yoga & Management Studies, and Yoga & Humanities. It has, over the years, played a huge role in standardizing advanced yoga techniques such as CM (Cyclic Meditation), PET (PranicEnergisation Technique), MSRT (Mind Sound Resonance Technique), and MEMT (Mastering the Emotions Technique) among others. svyasa.edu.in/index.html. About INCOFYRA The 24th INCOFYRA will address the linkages between Immunity and Integrative Medicine, including perspectives, and research-based evidence. It will include interactive sessions by key scientists and clinicians, who have contributed substantially to the success of “Integrative Medicine”. Sessions at the event will be attended by renowned international and Indian doctors and experts from elite universities and medical institutions including The University of Texas, Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Apollo Medical College, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and others. www.incofyra.com. PWR PWR

