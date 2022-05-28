Left Menu

Punjabi writer Sultana Begum dead

Renowned Punjabi writer Sultana Begum died at a private hospital in Mohali district on Saturday after a brief illness, family sources said.Begum was born in 1949. Begum also had a diploma in Persian language.She worked with the Punjab School Education Board, Mohali.Her book Shugufe became very popular.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 28-05-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 21:18 IST
Punjabi writer Sultana Begum dead
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Punjabi writer Sultana Begum died at a private hospital in Mohali district on Saturday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Begum was born in 1949. After completing MA in Punjabi and Urdu, she did her PhD on Indian theatre. Begum also had a diploma in Persian language.

She worked with the Punjab School Education Board, Mohali.

Her book 'Shugufe' became very popular. Begum, the first woman to write a literary satire in Punjabi language, was awarded the 'Professor Joga Singh' award and the 'Waris di Dhi' award by the Punjabi University.

Punjab Lok Virasat Academy chairman Gurbahajan Singh Gill expressed grief over Begum's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022