Left Menu

SMS alert facility for vaccination of children aged 0-5 in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 22:46 IST
SMS alert facility for vaccination of children aged 0-5 in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched an automated SMS alert facility for sending scheduled reminder messages to parents of children aged 0 to 5 years for immunization on mobile phones.

Mann said scheduled messages with details of vaccination due and nearest vaccination centre shall be automatically sent to registered mobile numbers of parents. This facility will prove helpful in improving Punjab's vaccination status, an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

An official spokesperson said this automated SMS alerts facility will be bilingual (Punjabi and English).

The objective of the facility is to sensitize and spread awareness among all the parents for timely vaccinations of their children, besides monitoring and tracking the entire lifespan of the vaccination schedule of children (covering 31 vaccinations).

He informed that the initiative is being developed by the Department of Governance Reforms under the aegis of the Punjab government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022