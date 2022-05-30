Left Menu

Anshu Priya secures 16th rank in UPSC civil services exam

Five women who availed of the Bihar governments cash incentive scheme for civil services examination have cleared the CSE 2021 with Anshu Priya of Munger securing the 16th rank.The Union Public Service Commission UPSC declared the Civil Services Examination CSE final result 2021 on Monday.A statement issued by the Women and Child Development Corporation of Bihar government said on Monday, Total five candidates female, who were availing cash incentives under the Bihar Governments Mukhyamantri Civil Seva Protsahan Yojana, qualified the Civil Services examination, for which results were declared on Monday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:09 IST
Anshu Priya secures 16th rank in UPSC civil services exam
Represenative image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Five women who availed of the Bihar government's cash incentive scheme for civil services examination have cleared the CSE 2021 with Anshu Priya of Munger securing the 16th rank.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) final result 2021 on Monday.

A statement issued by the Women and Child Development Corporation of Bihar government said on Monday, ''Total five candidates (female), who were availing cash incentives under the Bihar Government's Mukhyamantri Civil Seva Protsahan Yojana, qualified the Civil Services examination, for which results were declared on Monday. Anshu Priya was among the five selected female aspirants. It's a matter of pride for the state''.

A total of 22 two female aspirants were availing this cash incentive of the state government in 2021. Other four female aspirants, who were availing this scheme and qualified the civil services examination, include: Shailja (rank-83), Shivani (from Muzaffarpur, rank 122), Priya Rani (from Patna, rank 284) and Sakshi Kumari (rank 330).

Last year, the Nitish Kumar government announced that it would provide financial help to the female aspirants if they pass the preliminary examinations conducted by UPSC or Bihar Public Service Commission. Under the scheme, an incentive of Rs 50,000 is given to all female aspirants who qualify in the prelims of state civil services, and Rs 1 lakh for qualifying for central civil services exams.

