Left Menu

Assam bureaucrat suspended for misbehaviour with foreign delegates

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:13 IST
Assam bureaucrat suspended for misbehaviour with foreign delegates
  • Country:
  • India

The Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District of Assam was suspended on Thursday for her alleged rude behaviour with Singaporean and ASEAN delegations during two international conclaves held recently.

Issuing a notification, Personnel Department Secretary T P Borgohain said the Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer Barbie Hazarika, who is also an OSD to the Secondary Education Department, was temporarily attached with the Act East Policy Affairs Department for the two conclaves in Guwahati, held from May 27 to May 29.

''A report has been received from the Act East Policy Affairs Department that the Singapore delegation has raised serious complaint regarding her rude and inappropriate behaviour,'' the order mentioned.

The ASEAN delegation too expressed their displeasure over her behaviour, which has brought a ''bad name'' to the state and the country as well, it added.

''Such irresponsible behaviour has caused a serious dent in the diplomatic relation of India and other ASEAN countries and has wasted the sincere efforts of the state government for economic involvement with ASEAN in general and Singapore in particular,'' said the notification.

It further stated that pending drawal of departmental proceedings, Hazarika has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

During the period of suspension, the ACS officer will remain in Kamrup Metropolitan district, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022