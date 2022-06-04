Left Menu

Design curriculums that help students in getting jobs: Bengal minister to edu institutions

It would be better if that can start from class 9. State Technical Education, Training and Skill Development Minister Humayun Kabir said his department has come up with the Karmadisha app for career counselling of students.Over 80,000 students have availed facilities of counseling through this app, he said.

West Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Saturday asked educational institutions to design their curriculums in such a way that they help youths of the state in getting jobs.

Speaking at an event in Netaji Indoor Stadium, Chattopadhyay said that passing secondary, higher secondary, under-graduate or master's courses may not be enough in the present times.

''Of the 10 people who come to my office every day, on an average five say they are looking for jobs. I advise them counselling will equip them to get specific new-age jobs, which are more available, promptly. So rather than merely studying in conventional courses, one has to prepare himself to skill up for the new job market requirements,'' he said.

Chattopadhyay, the agriculture minister, said institutions such as state-run Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya has been asked to encourage self-employment and design their curriculum accordingly.

State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that several career options are opening up in West Bengal in sharp contrast to the situation in many other parts of the country.

He said the Education Department has introduced counselling options for students after passing class XII. ''It would be better if that can start from class 9.'' State Technical Education, Training and Skill Development Minister Humayun Kabir said his department has come up with the Karmadisha app for career counselling of students.

''Over 80,000 students have availed facilities of counseling through this app,'' he said.

