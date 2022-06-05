Left Menu

New Odisha cabinet to take oath on Sunday, at least six new faces expected

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 10:00 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new cabinet is to be sworn in on Sunday in Odisha, after all, ministers in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD ministry resigned a day before to allow th chief minister to reshuffle his ministry.

Patnaik who recently completed 23 years in office apparently wants to give a new look to his ministry before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly, analysts said.

This is the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.

Sources in the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that more than six of the 20 ministers who resigned are likely to be dropped from the new ministry.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has been informed about the oath-taking ceremony which will be held on Sunday at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan.

"The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday," a highly placed source in the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Sources said that all ministers have submitted their resignation letters to Patnaik within 7 PM Saturday, following which some of the would-be ministers received phone calls to remain prepared for the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

