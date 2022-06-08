Left Menu

Police detain TET candidates for violating prohibitory orders

The TET exams are held for recruitment to primary schools.

Updated: 08-06-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:07 IST
Around 10 candidates, who claimed to have qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) but are yet to get jobs, were on Wednesday detained by police when they tried to assemble before state secretariat Nabanna where prohibitory orders are in force.

A police officer said the youths suddenly appeared in front of Nabanna with festoons demanding they be recruited immediately.

As the cops present at the spot swung into action and took the demonstrators into waiting police vehicles.

''We just wanted to meet Education minister Bratya Basu, hearing he is in Nabanna during this time of the day. We wanted to hand over our memorandum to the education department. But police are crushing down a peaceful protest,'' Joyita Basak, who claimed to have qualified TET a few years back, said while being dragged into a police van by women cops. The TET exams are held for recruitment to primary schools.

