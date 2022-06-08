Left Menu

President Kovind to attend convocation of IIM Jammu Thursday

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:12 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the fifth convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Thursday and will also inaugurate a diversity cell at the institute.

A total of 214 students, including 77 women, will be awarded Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at the convocation this year.

President Kovind will be the chief guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the guests of honour.

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) President Ravi Kumar Narra will attend the convocation as special guests.

IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay said, ''We are very happy that President Ram Nath Kovind has consented to grace the occasion and to address the graduating students.'' The President will also inaugurate a diversity cell at the institute.

IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy and strong corporate as well as international linkages, Sahay said.

