Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University adopts reservation policy for faculty recruitment, admissions

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:54 IST
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday adopted a reservation policy for faculty recruitment and student admissions, and approved postgraduate courses in Dogri and Hindi languages.

At a meeting of the Executive Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approval was given for postgraduate courses in Dogri and Hindi under the School of Languages and Literature, a spokesman said.

The Executive Council also decided to reduce the annual fee for PhD students from Rs 6,000 to Rs 4,000 per month in order to encourage quality research, he said.

''All provisions of reservation as provided in the Constitution are to be implemented in the university in letter and spirit,'' the Lt Governor said.

The Executive Council also approved the adoption of AICTE regulations regarding constitution of a grievance redressal committee for faculty members. A grievance cell for students and non-teaching staff is already functional, the spokesman said.

The Executive Council held detailed deliberations on a number of agenda items pertaining to better functioning of the university and welfare of students and faculty members, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

