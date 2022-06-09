Left Menu

TN Guv pays floral tributes to Birsa Munda on death anniversary

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:14 IST
TN Guv pays floral tributes to Birsa Munda on death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 122nd death anniversary.

The Governor's wife Laxmi Ravi, Nilgiris District Collector S P Amrith, tribal leaders, dignitaries and students of Eklavya Residential Model High School were present on the occasion held a Raj Bhavan here, an official release said.

Birsa Munda, born in Ranchi, was an Indian tribal freedom fighter, religious leader, and folk hero who belonged to the Munda tribe. Governor Ravi urged officials to document unsung tribal heroes of Tamil Nadu and commemorate their sacrifices.

Munda's birth anniversary on November 15 is celebrated as Jan Jaitya Gaurav Diwas, he said, adding that the tribal leader's valour and courage will always be remembered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022